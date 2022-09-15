Richmond Police Chief holds first of five community conversations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith held his first of five community conversations Wednesday night to build a better relationship with the community.

This comes after the fallout of the alleged July 4 mass shooting incident. Chief Smith apologized for any anxiety or confusion his naming of Dogwood Dell as the intended target may have caused the community.

The first meeting was held in the city’s second precinct at Liberation Church, and those in attendance were asked to write questions they had down on an index card to be read.

Some of those questions included how the department plans to fill 150 officer vacancies

Another question was how the department plans to stop the killing of innocent RPS students like Tynasiha Humphrey, who was shot and killed Monday night.

“No matter how many years you’ve seen tragedy, it doesn’t make it easy,” Smith said. “When you see someone as delicate, as small and as innocent as that little 15-year-old, and how do we solve this? The police department doesn’t do it on its own.”

Out of the more than 50 questions asked, only three revolved around the alleged July 4 shooting plot.

“You know, I’ve done numerous interviews about the 4th and have taken numerous questions over and over again,” Smith said. “What I will say is what I have said always, and is that the focus should be on exactly what you said. The great work that those officers and detectives did. They deserve the entire credit for everything done on July 4.”

One of those three questions asked was what the department considers a mass shooting.

“How many people need to be shot or killed to be called a mass shooting,” the moderator asked.

“I think the number we have is six, is what we have around the country,” Smith said.

The third question was about the presumption of innocence for the two men who were arrested for the plot and are now in federal court on charges unrelated to the potential mass shooting.

“Kim, there was evidence, and I’ll let the case speak for itself,” Smith said.

After the chief’s Q&A, precinct commander Cpt. KeShawn Manns went over crime data for the second precinct.

He said property crimes like cars being vandalized are the driving factor for crime in his precinct and asked the community to lock up their weapons and doors.

“If your kids and your grandkids go out, let them know you might not want to take your firearm and leave it in the car at the club because they’re going to break your windows and take your firearm,” Manns said. “Secure your weapon if you have a weapon.”

Another community conversation will happen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church off Monument Avenue.

