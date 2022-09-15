Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Richmond Marathon price to increase Sept. 16

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The entry fee for the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon is increasing on Friday by $20.

The cost of the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon will go up $10 while the VCU Health Richmond 8k will increase by $5.

Sports Backers says the 8k Training Team will kick off this weekend with registration open through Oct. 4.

This is the first year that Allianz Partners is the title sponsor of the Richmond Marathon, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
William Gardner and Amanda Muldez were arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the...
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.
Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Richmond Marathon price hike on Sept. 16
Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.
George Wythe to hold memorial service for principal
Memorial for George Wythe Principal Riddick Parker
Memorial for George Wythe Principal Riddick Parker
Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury...
News to Know for Sept. 15: Motorcyclist killed; School shooting threat; La Niña