Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hanover County

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A raccoon has tested positive for rabies after being seen near two subdivisions in Hanover last week.

The Chickahominy Health District said the raccoon was seen near Honey Meadows and Deer Run Subdivisions between Tazwell Green Drive and Deer Stream Drive off Atlee Station Road.

The raccoon is now deceased.

Any person or pet that may have come into contact with this animal in the days leading up to Sept. 10 should contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313 or Hanover County Animal Control at 804-365-6140.

