Powhatan man dies in single-vehicle crash

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 71-year-old Powhatan man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night on Flint Hill Road.

Virginia State Police say Ronald J. Webb was traveling east in a cargo van, ran off the road, overcorrected and ran off the road again.

The van was unable to avoid striking a tree, police said.

Webb died at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

