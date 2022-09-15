Powhatan man dies in single-vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 71-year-old Powhatan man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night on Flint Hill Road.
Virginia State Police say Ronald J. Webb was traveling east in a cargo van, ran off the road, overcorrected and ran off the road again.
The van was unable to avoid striking a tree, police said.
Webb died at the scene.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
