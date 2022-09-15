Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Police: Teacher drives drunk, gets into crash on the way to school

A Kentucky high school teacher was accused of driving to school drunk. (SOURCE: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way, authorities say.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.

The deputy said they saw 35-year-old Chelsey Denny drive into the Garrard County High School parking lot with damage to her vehicle. Denny told the deputy she had dodged a cat on the way to work, which caused her to wreck.

When the deputy talked to Denny, they said she had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The deputy had Denny do a field sobriety test, which the teacher failed.

The citation said Denny had a blood alcohol level of .222, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Denny was taken into custody on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
William Gardner and Amanda Muldez were arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the...
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Official: Biden to meet Friday with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation