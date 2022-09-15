Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.(KLTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.

Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene, while the dump truck driver left on foot and has not been located.

All northbound lanes will be closed until about midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Latest News

Christopher M. Johnson
Man charged in connection to Chesterfield crash that killed woman
The problem here is that two of the three 36-inch pipes run underneath this bridge on Oak Hill...
‘We want it back open’: City says hole in bridge will take months to repair
Teens are educating other teens about driver safety
Safe driving campaign kicks off as Virginia saw a 56% increase in fatal teen crashes last year
VDOT says the bridge was last rated structurally deficient and continually deteriorating on...
Ashcake Road bridge repairs delayed until Monday