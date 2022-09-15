Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.

Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene, while the dump truck driver left on foot and has not been located.

All northbound lanes will be closed until about midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.