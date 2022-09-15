Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Stratford Hills Shopping Center, located on Forest Hill Avenue, will soon also be home to a Sheetz gas station. It will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant building currently sits.

“Well, I just think it would look a whole lot better than what we have here right now. It would be good for the businesses here, get some more traffic and just another place to eat,” said Jacob Smith, who lives in the area.

He’s for the development. The developer says the other shops and restaurants within the complex will remain.

But those against the plans are rallying and say they’re worried about increased traffic and light pollution. They are even questioning the need for another fuel station.

“I’m a walker. It’s a very walkable neighborhood. I often walk up to the Food Lion, so it’s going to make it a lot more difficult for those of us who are walking up to the shopping center,” said a woman who has lived in the area for more than four decades but didn’t want to be identified.

Meanwhile, Richmond City Hall says the Sheetz proposal is a by-right development, meaning the area is already zoned for that type of business. So there are no approvals needed from the planning commission or city council, just permits.

“I think sometimes there’s confusion in the community about what businesses can come in per the zoning,” said Kristen Nye, Richmond City Council.

Nye, who represents the area, adds that recent road improvements on Forest Hill Avenue should help with traffic concerns.

“This is a situation where the zoning allows for the Sheetz. So once that whole process is in the pipeline, council does not have the authority to go back and rezone it when permits are being applied for,” said Nye.

Demolition work should begin soon with construction taking about six months.

