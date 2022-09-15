News to Know for Sept. 15: Motorcyclist killed; School shooting threat; La Niña

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

30-year-old Man Arrested in School Shooting Threat

The man accused of making a shooting threat toward Lunenburg County Schools is due in court today.

Police say Nicholas Rhodes wanted to get back at someone he was angry with. They say he used that person’s Facebook account to send the threat over the weekend.

Rhodes is behind bars at the Southside Regional Jail without bond.

There has been an increased police presence at Lunenburg Schools this week after district officials canceled classes on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Dump Truck

Chesterfield Police are searching for a dump truck driver who took off after a deadly crash.

That crash happened just after 6 p.m. yesterday on Iron Bridge Road, not far from the county jail.

Police say the dump truck and a motorcycle collided, killing the person on the motorcycle.

If you know anything about this crash, you are asked to give police a call or call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Hopewell Police Arrest 2 People Accused of Abducting Juvenile

Investigators say William Gardner and Amanda Muldez met the victim in Richmond Tuesday and convinced that person to get in their car.

During the drive to Hopewell, the victim felt unsafe, but police say the pair prevented the child from calling for help.

Eventually, the child escaped and is safe.

Police say they believe Gardner and Muldez may have done this before.

If you have any information about the pair, call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Go Trojans!

Virginia State University (Virginia State University)

Virginia State University is ranked among the best universities in the country.

The College Consensus put VSU in the top 15 percent of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It also ranked in the top 12 percent of affordable colleges in the southeast United States.

The university ranked in the top 30 best overall HBCUs in the country.

There are 101 HBCUs in the country.

La Niña Winter Could Impact Virginia

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia. (NOAA)

It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia.

If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years.

NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January.

This could mean Richmond will have a milder and drier winter.

Another Gorgeous Weather Day!

It’s another gorgeous weather day, with a cool morning and a warm afternoon.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.