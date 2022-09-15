Mom pulls daughter from school, claims bullying incidents weren’t taken seriously

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg mom didn’t hesitate to pull her daughter out of Guardian Christian Academy when she found out bullying incidents involving her daughter weren’t taken seriously by administration.

“I am so grateful to God that my daughter came to us and felt comfortable enough to tell us about this,” Tasche Jackson said.

Jackson said she couldn’t believe what she heard when her 9-year-old daughter Madi told her about her day at school.

“She was just in tears letting us know that - the exact phrase that she used was ‘it’s not fair that they treat me this way,” Jackson said.

It was Madi’s first week of 5th grade at her new school that sits on the campus of Southside Church in Chesterfield.

It’s where her mom said she was being bullied by a group of girls in her class.

In one alleged incident, she said a student threw a shoe at Madi during lunch where she ate alone.

“She heard another student behind her say ‘why did you do that?’ And she [the alleged bully] goes, ‘It barely hit her. It’s just a joke’. And assault, any type of bullying, all of these things that have been going on - this is not a joke. My daughter isn’t a joke,” Jackson said.

Hoping to put an end to it all Jackson then went to the principal.

“She did not show any sense of empathy. She just said that she’s known these girls for over five years and it’s not of their character,” Jackson said.

In a statement to NBC12, Guardian Christian Academy said there are protocols they follow under the Bullying Prevention Mitigation Standards which include specifying “responses to bullying situations and [providing] biblical based, adult-led mentoring opportunities for students involved in bullying”.

Jackson said that didn’t happen.

“At that point, I knew my daughter was not protected,” she said.

Fearing the situation would get worse she pulled Madi from the school.

“Knowing that the child suicide rate is steadily increasing and a lot of it stems from bullying at school. It’s just heartbreaking and this has to stop,” Jackson said.

She worries other students will become a target of bullying at GCA.

“It would make us feel better to know that the parents are in the know and that the young lady is in the know that this is what you’ve done and this is not okay,” Jackson said.

Jackson tells us Madi was able to transition smoothly into Petersburg Public Schools and is doing fine there.

Jackson and her husband are now exploring if they can get any type of refunds for the fees they’ve already paid, but have yet to hear back from the school.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.