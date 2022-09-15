Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Midlothian man dies after car runs off Route 288, strikes tree

A 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road...
A 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.(KTTC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead early Thursday morning in Chesterfield.

At around 1:41 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on northbound Route 288 just north of Route 10.

VSP said a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Christopher Allen, 51, of Midlothian, Va., died at the scene.

Allen was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.
Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
William Gardner and Amanda Muldez were arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the...
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes

Latest News

The event will commemorate over 400 years of Black History.
Road closures, no parking zones for Run Richmond 16.19
The Chickahominy Health District says the raccoon was seen near Honey Meadows and Deer Run...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hanover County
County leaders in Hanover are looking into allegations that a school board member disclosed...
Hanover County School Board member accused of misconduct
Hanover County School Board member accused of misconduct
Hanover County School Board member accused of misconduct