Midlothian man dies after car runs off Route 288, strikes tree

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead early Thursday morning in Chesterfield.

At around 1:41 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on northbound Route 288 just north of Route 10.

VSP said a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Christopher Allen, 51, of Midlothian, Va., died at the scene.

Allen was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.