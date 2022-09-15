Man shot in the back in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police said they do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.