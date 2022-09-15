Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Man shot in the back in Hopewell

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police said they do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
William Gardner and Amanda Muldez were arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the...
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes

Latest News

The 145,000-square-foot facility will create 200 new jobs in the county.
Electronics manufacturer invests over $28M in Hanover
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Harry Connick Jr. is coming to Altria Theater in November.
Harry Connick Jr. bringing holiday show to Altria Theater
Virginia State Police say the man was traveling east in a cargo van, ran off the road,...
Powhatan man dies in single-vehicle crash