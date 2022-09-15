Man critically injured in Highland Springs shooting

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

Officers were called to South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

At the scene, police found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials said shots were fired on South Ivy Avenue between East Beal and East Read streets, causing the man to be injured and property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

