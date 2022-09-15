Healthcare Pros
Man critically injured in Highland Springs shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

Officers were called to South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

At the scene, police found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials said shots were fired on South Ivy Avenue between East Beal and East Read streets, causing the man to be injured and property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

