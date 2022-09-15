Healthcare Pros
Man arrested after multiple assault reports

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after officials say a man allegedly assaulted several people in a short period of time.

Police say it happened Monday night in the 200 block of North Sheppard Street near the VMFA.

Officials say the man, 28-year-old Massimiliano Boggia, first damaged a vehicle, then assaulted a female. Then shortly after, a second female was assaulted.

That victim then cut the suspect with a small knife, later leading to the suspect hurting another person, police say.

Police later found Boggia only about four minutes from the scene.

He now faces multiple charges.

