Man arrested after multiple assault reports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after officials say a man allegedly assaulted several people in a short period of time.

Police say it happened Monday night in the 200 block of North Sheppard Street near the VMFA.

Officials say the man, 28-year-old Massimiliano Boggia, first damaged a vehicle, then assaulted a female. Then shortly after, a second female was assaulted.

That victim then cut the suspect with a small knife, later leading to the suspect hurting another person, police say.

Police later found Boggia only about four minutes from the scene.

He now faces multiple charges.

