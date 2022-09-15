How to watch ‘12 News Today’ on Monday, Sept. 19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As NBC News airs Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday at 5:30 a.m., you can still catch your local news headlines on “12 News Today” in several places:

CW Richmond (WUPV, Channel 65)

On your streaming device (such as Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV)

In the video player above or here on our livestream

“12 News Today” will air on NBC12 as normal at 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

Starting at 5:30 a.m., NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt will anchor live coverage of the queen’s funeral services.

