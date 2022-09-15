How to watch ‘12 News Today’ on Monday, Sept. 19
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As NBC News airs Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday at 5:30 a.m., you can still catch your local news headlines on “12 News Today” in several places:
- CW Richmond (WUPV, Channel 65)
- On your streaming device (such as Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV)
- In the video player above or here on our livestream
“12 News Today” will air on NBC12 as normal at 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.
Starting at 5:30 a.m., NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt will anchor live coverage of the queen’s funeral services.
