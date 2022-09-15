Harry Connick Jr. bringing holiday show to Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick Jr. is bringing a holiday concert to Altria Theater on Nov. 20.

“He has sold millions of holiday albums, which have become the soundtrack to Christmas for fans around the world,” the theater said in a news release.

His albums have included holiday classics and original songs, including “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Prices start at $59.50

For more information, visit altriatheater.com.

