Hanover County School Board member accused of misconduct

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - County leaders in Hanover are looking into allegations that a school board member disclosed personal information about a student.

In a Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, members learned that the student’s information was revealed without their consent, using a private email account.

The information came to light as county attorney Dennis Walter gave a presentation about the legal process to remove a school board member from office.

That school board member has not been identified.

If the allegations are true, it would be a violation of a federal student privacy law known as “Ferpa” and could warrant an attempt to remove that school board member.

County leaders ultimately didn’t take any action yesterday, but Walter says he believes the allegations are serious enough to continue investigating.

