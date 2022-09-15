Healthcare Pros
Electronics manufacturer invests over $28M in Hanover

The 145,000-square-foot facility will create 200 new jobs in the county.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A global leader in lighting control will invest millions into Hanover County.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Ashland.

The 145,000-square-foot facility will create 200 new jobs in the county.

Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting technology in the 21st century, developing innovative products that save energy and set the company apart from its competitors,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud that Lutron is growing its presence in Hanover County with a new manufacturing operation and creating 200 high-quality jobs that will boost Virginia’s economy and our robust manufacturing sector.”

A representative for Ashland also spoke out about the investment.

“Lutron has been a fixture here in Hanover County, Virginia for many years. It is exciting to see them invest in a manufacturing facility in our industrial park along Lakeridge Parkway and to have quality jobs created for the citizens of Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Region,” said Faye Prichard, Ashland District Representative for the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “Due to our favorable business climate and low cost to do business, we continue to see significant growth in the cultivation of our existing businesses, which we recognize are the backbone of our community.”

Lutron Electronics manufactures lighting controls, automated shading solutions, and intelligent lighting fixtures for residential and commercial applications.

