Coalition shares resources to raise awareness about suicide awareness, prevention

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As part of National Suicide Prevention Month, members of the Chesterfield Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition are working to raise awareness to help people recognize and respond to signs of suicide.

Alicia Amsler, who has been working for more than two decades as a salon owner, is part of the growing coalition to help share resources and save lives.

Alicia Amsler is part of the Chesterfield Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“We want people to become who they’re supposed to be,” Amsler said.

This is also a mission Amsler is hoping to fulfill as the founder and director of her nonprofit, Runway 2 Life.

“We’re bringing beauty and fashion together to talk about a subject that could be hard to talk about, and that’s suicide prevention,” she said. “I actually lost someone from suicide, so we started training hairdressers in the chair how to see and recognize signs.”

Through conversations and mentoring, Amsler is sharing this message even further as part of the county’s coalition, which was founded back in 2015.

“We do talks with the community about suicide awareness and prevention,” said Melissa Ackley, co-chair of the coalition.

Ackley said there are about 15 members in the coalition to help the community know the signs of mental health concerns with help from pamphlets and booklets.

Chesterfield offers resources for National Suicide Prevention Month. (Chesterfield County | Chesterfield County)

“The earlier we can recognize and provide intervention with a mental health concern, the more likely we are to have a positive outcome,” she said.

According to the county, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Virginia and the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24.

This is one of the reasons why Ackley said one of the focuses for this year’s campaign is to share these resources with those who interact with younger people.

“That could be a coach, someone at the Parks and Rec Center, your drama teacher,” Ackley said.

For Ackley, sharing these resources means letting people know there’s help if they are struggling.

“Resources are available, and that recovery is possible,” she said.

Amsler and her team from Runway 2 life have also been handing out bags full of those resources to several places across the Richmond area, including hair salons and medical offices.

“If they could actually see the signs and able to have the resource already in the office with the boss or laid out, they can grab one and then hand it to someone,” she said.

Amsler said this works towards their goal to be a light in the darkness.

“We see people at the black wall where they can’t see life, and we say we’re that hope of bringing that hope to them,” Amsler said.

Ackley also said if someone is concerned about keeping someone with suicidal thoughts safe, people can get free locking medication pouches and gun locks at a Chesterfield library.

Melissa Ackley explains the resources in place to help protect your loved ones if they're having suicidal thoughts. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“We know that the more time and distance we can put between someone with thoughts of suicide and potential methods for suicide, the more likely we are to be able to keep them alive,” Ackley said.

Chesterfield also urges those who need help to call Chesterfield Crisis Intervention at (804) 748-6356 or call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

The coalition will also offer a free suicide prevention workshop to clarify the myths about suicide and educate the public about how to recognize and respond to signs of suicide via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Raise Your Voice About Suicide Prevention workshop via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. The event is free, but advanced registration is required.

