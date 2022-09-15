Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.

Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said the motorcyclist - 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey - died at the scene, while the dump truck driver - identified Thursday as 46-year-old Elvin D. McCray - left on foot and has not been located.

Police have obtained warrants for McCray, who lives in Richmond, for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked and driving without a commercial driver’s license.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

