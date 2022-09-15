Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat

LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat.

Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property.

Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after the sheriff’s office was notified of an online threat of a school shooting.

Virginia State Police’s High-Tech Crimes Division was able to trace the source of the threat.

“We were able to determine that the perpetrator was motivated by his anger toward an acquaintance over a certain issue and wanted to get him into trouble,” Sheriff Arthur Townsend said. “He used an old Facebook page of the acquaintance and sent the threat to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook account.”

Rhodes is being held in Jail without bond.

