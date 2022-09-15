Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat

Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury...
Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property.(Lunenburg Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat.

Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property.

Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after the sheriff’s office was notified of an online threat of a school shooting.

Virginia State Police’s High-Tech Crimes Division was able to trace the source of the threat.

“We were able to determine that the perpetrator was motivated by his anger toward an acquaintance over a certain issue and wanted to get him into trouble,” Sheriff Arthur Townsend said. “He used an old Facebook page of the acquaintance and sent the threat to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook account.”

Rhodes is being held in Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Latest News

Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Questions were to the chief were written on cards at the meeting.
Richmond Police Chief holds first of five community conversations
Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted on a federal charge of possessing a...
Suspect in alleged Richmond shooting plot says police illegally searched home
Police are investigating after officials say a man allegedly assaulted several people in a...
Man arrested after multiple assault reports