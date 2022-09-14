Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity
No chance of rain through the weekend
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A taste of fall for the next few days with low humidity and crisp nights before the heat returns early next week.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs near 80. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT: Next week looks hot and and dry
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.