Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A taste of fall for the next few days with low humidity and crisp nights before the heat returns early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs near 80. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks hot and and dry

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

