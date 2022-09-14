Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Vigil held for 15-year-old shot and killed walking to store

By John Hood
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, friends and family gathered off Jahnke Road in Richmond to honor her life.

“This is too much for us to be going through with all our kids,” Ciji Redd, Tynashia’s former cheerleading coach, said. " She didn’t deserve that. When I got that call, I ran to Jackson Ward because that is one of the girls I brought up.”

Redd said she taught Tynashia how to dance growing up, and while they didn’t talk as often, she said just a few months ago, Tynashia checked in with her to see how she was doing.

She said as soon as she heard the Armstrong High School freshman was shot Monday, she, like many, was in disbelief.

“I can’t ask for retaliation because this is my second baby that’s been murdered by another bullet that didn’t have their name on it,” said Karen Cheetham, Tynashia’s grandmother.

During the vigil, the family asked for the truth and for someone to come forward.

“We can’t have another vigil. We can’t have another march without substance because that just means we’re in a room or a place where we just exercise,” Ricky Johnson, Tynashia’s cousin, said. " Let’s just be real with the situation. We can’t keep asking the police to do a job that we’re all responsible for doing.”

The family said they want to prevent something like this from happening to another family again, but to do that, the community must look out for each other again.

“I ain’t no snitch, but can I tell you a snitch is not somebody who gives the truth,” pastor Valerie Coley said to the crowd. “A snitch is somebody who got in trouble with the same person, doing the same thing, and they decided to make a deal.”

Johnson said Tuesday night would not be the last night you will hear his cousin’s name, and he’ll be holding events over the next few days with hopes that this stays fresh in people’s minds.

“One of the greatest things we can do is break bread together. I got food for you because we are a family. It’s just we got an empty chair now,” Johnson said.

As of Tuesday evening, Richmond Police said an arrest had not been made concerning this senseless act.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says

Latest News

The 9th grader’s grandmother and cousin identified her as Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey.
Vigil held for 15-year-old shot and killed
A Chesterfield man has been arrested after a shooting in a shopping center parking lot last week.
Suspect arrested in shopping center shooting
Ludenburg schools reopen following bomb threat.
Ludenburg schools reopen following bomb threat
Voters in Virginia will also have two constitutional amendments on their ballot. (Source:...
Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says