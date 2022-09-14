Vigil held for 15-year-old shot and killed walking to store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, friends and family gathered off Jahnke Road in Richmond to honor her life.

“This is too much for us to be going through with all our kids,” Ciji Redd, Tynashia’s former cheerleading coach, said. " She didn’t deserve that. When I got that call, I ran to Jackson Ward because that is one of the girls I brought up.”

Redd said she taught Tynashia how to dance growing up, and while they didn’t talk as often, she said just a few months ago, Tynashia checked in with her to see how she was doing.

She said as soon as she heard the Armstrong High School freshman was shot Monday, she, like many, was in disbelief.

“I can’t ask for retaliation because this is my second baby that’s been murdered by another bullet that didn’t have their name on it,” said Karen Cheetham, Tynashia’s grandmother.

During the vigil, the family asked for the truth and for someone to come forward.

“We can’t have another vigil. We can’t have another march without substance because that just means we’re in a room or a place where we just exercise,” Ricky Johnson, Tynashia’s cousin, said. " Let’s just be real with the situation. We can’t keep asking the police to do a job that we’re all responsible for doing.”

The family said they want to prevent something like this from happening to another family again, but to do that, the community must look out for each other again.

“I ain’t no snitch, but can I tell you a snitch is not somebody who gives the truth,” pastor Valerie Coley said to the crowd. “A snitch is somebody who got in trouble with the same person, doing the same thing, and they decided to make a deal.”

Johnson said Tuesday night would not be the last night you will hear his cousin’s name, and he’ll be holding events over the next few days with hopes that this stays fresh in people’s minds.

“One of the greatest things we can do is break bread together. I got food for you because we are a family. It’s just we got an empty chair now,” Johnson said.

As of Tuesday evening, Richmond Police said an arrest had not been made concerning this senseless act.

