Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy.
On Sept. 12, Virginia State Police were called around 10 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County.
At the scene, troopers found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
VSP said that the shooting appears accidental at this point in the investigation.
No charges have been placed, but the investigation continues.
