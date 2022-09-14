Healthcare Pros
Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy.

On Sept. 12, Virginia State Police were called around 10 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County.

At the scene, troopers found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP said that the shooting appears accidental at this point in the investigation.

No charges have been placed, but the investigation continues.

