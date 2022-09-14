RPS Superintendent calls teen’s murder “heartbreaking”

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A crisis support team was available to students here at Armstrong High School after one of their 9th-grade students was shot dead in Gilpin Court on Monday night.

Counselors met with students and staff as they grieved the loss of their classmate, Tynashia Humphrey.

While RPS has these programs in place to help students, Superintendent Jason Kamras says he wishes none of it was even necessary.

”It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Kamras said. “I mean, this is a young woman who had her whole life in front of her as a freshman at Armstrong High School. She wasn’t doing anything wrong she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, caught in the crossfire. Unfortunately, this happens way too often here in Richmond.”

The school system also partners with Child Savers, a local nonprofit that offers mental health services to kids dealing with trauma. Additionally, money from the Education Foundation gets funneled into the RPS Honoring the Memory Fund, which helps families within the school system who have lost a child due to unforeseen circumstances.

Local anti-gun violence groups are also trying to help those impacted by these tragedies. Virginians in Action was out in Gilpin Court knocking on doors to help the community process what happened.

“It can’t be a continuation of meetings after meetings after meetings. It’s time to have a concerted effort to try to change the course of what’s going on,” said Cruz Sherman, founder of Virginians in Action.

