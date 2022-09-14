Richmond Marathon price to increase Sept. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The entry fee for the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon is increasing on Friday by $20.

The cost of the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon will go up $10 while the VCU Health Richmond 8k will increase by $5.

Sports Backers says the 8k Training Team will kick off this weekend with registration open through Oct. 4.

This is the first year that Allianz Partners is the title sponsor of the Richmond Marathon, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12.

