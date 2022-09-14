Healthcare Pros
Police search for man accused of stealing work truck

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for the man accused of stealing a work truck.

Officers were called on Sept. 6 to the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive for the report of a stolen vehicle.

“When officers arrived, the caller stated that they stepped away from their work truck briefly when they saw an individual get into their truck and drive away in an unknown direction,” a release said.

On Sept. 7, the stolen truck and person believed to be the suspect were spotted at the GRTC Depot on Belt Boulevard.

“While at this location, the suspect hit another vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect provided false information to the business and left the area before police arrived,” police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The stolen truck is a white Ford Ranger pickup with license plate UBU9635. The vehicle has the words “Williams Lawn Care” in black lettering down both sides of the truck.

Anyone who sees the truck or has information is asked to call Det. Valentine at 804-501-5248 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

