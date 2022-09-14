Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a bicyclist who was hit after getting hit by a car while riding on Iron Bridge Road Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 13, just after 5:30 p.m., Chesterfield County Police say in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road, a bicyclist was traveling east on Route 10 when a 2006 Ford F-150 struck them.

Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The bicyclist, Judson L. Geroge, 50, of Blackston, Va. died at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.