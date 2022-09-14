Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road

Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.(KGWN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a bicyclist who was hit after getting hit by a car while riding on Iron Bridge Road Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 13, just after 5:30 p.m., Chesterfield County Police say in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road, a bicyclist was traveling east on Route 10 when a 2006 Ford F-150 struck them.

Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The bicyclist, Judson L. Geroge, 50, of Blackston, Va. died at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
The school division said a catalytic converter and a muffler were stolen during the break-in.
Catalytic converter, muffler stolen from Petersburg Schools bus depot
Richmond Vegfest this Saturday
Richmond Vegfest this Saturday
Blooms, beaches, landscapes exhibit debuts Friday
Blooms, beaches, landscapes exhibit debuts Friday
"Give A Dog A Job 5K" happening Oct. 1
"Give A Dog A Job 5K" happening Oct. 1