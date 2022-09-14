News to Know for Sept. 14: Teen killed walking to store; Tax rebate; Henrico noise ordinance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

15-year-old Killed by Drive-by Crossfire

Family and friends are pleading for answers in the tragic shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey.

Richmond Public Schools says she was a student at Armstrong High School. Tynashia was caught in the crossfire when she was killed near Gilpin Court Monday night - while on her way to the store with her friends.

She had just started her 9th-grade year and was described as an honor roll student who loved her siblings.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The community will hold another vigil at 6 p.m. this evening at the spot Tynashia was shot - in hopes someone with information about her killer will speak up.

Bicyclist Killed in Crash on Iron Bridge Road

Chesterfield County Police say in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road, a bicyclist was traveling east on Route 10 when a 2006 Ford F-150 struck them.

Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-780-0660.

Businessman Accused of Laundering $470,000 Stolen from VCU

A businessman now faces charges connected to a cyber scheme that scammed VCU out of nearly half a million dollars.

A new indictment accuses Hakhyun Chun of helping set up a bank account in LA where that money was sent using his company name.

He’s accused of then distributing it to multiple people through wire transfers, writing checks, and making cash withdrawals.

42-year-old Olabanji Egbinola is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

They’re accused of posing as employees at companies that victims like VCU already used in order to pull off the scam.

Henrico Noise Ordinance Amendment Approved

The Board of Supervisors approved an update for the county’s noise ordinance to include daytime hours.

That means noise from devices like TVs or musical instruments is prohibited in residential areas where sound can clearly be heard in another home between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

State Tax Rebates Start Going Out Monday

If you paid state taxes last year, you could get up to $250. Those who filed jointly could get up to $500.

You’ll be able to check the status of your rebate on the Virginia tax website starting Monday.

Sunny & Pleasant Day!

A taste of fall for the next few days with low humidity and crisp nights before the heat returns early next week.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs near 80.

