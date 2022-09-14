Healthcare Pros
New Chipotle coming to Midlothian Turnpike this Friday

The new location will open this Friday.
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Get excited Chipotle fans, a new location is coming to Midlothian Turnpike this week!

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill is located on Charter Colony Parkway. It will open on Sept. 16, and the first 50 customers will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.

This location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

