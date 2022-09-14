Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk

FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three...
FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children were found dead in the surf, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother.(AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City mom accused of drowning her three children in the Atlantic Ocean has been charged with murder.

Authorities announced the charges Wednesday, two days after Erin Merdy was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet on Brooklyn’s Coney Island boardwalk.

The city medical examiner determined Tuesday that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev died by drowning.

Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in the hospital Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear when she might be arraigned in court.

Relatives said in interviews that Merdy appeared to have been struggling with the children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US government OKs nearly $190M in bids from offshore oil lease sale
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Community rattled by murder of 15-year-old Armstrong High School student
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat