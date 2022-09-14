Man sentenced to prison in 2021 Chesterfield road rage incident
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison in connection to a Chesterfield road rage incident that happened in 2021.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road in September 2021.
Officers said a silver Nissan sedan pulled up beside the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. That’s when the driver fired a single shot at the victim’s car.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sean Jolley will serve 10 years in prison for malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
