Man sentenced to prison in 2021 Chesterfield road rage incident

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison in connection to a Chesterfield road rage incident that happened in 2021.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road in September 2021.

Officers said a silver Nissan sedan pulled up beside the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. That’s when the driver fired a single shot at the victim’s car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sean Jolley will serve 10 years in prison for malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

