Man charged in connection to Chesterfield crash that killed woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have charged a man in connection to a deadly crash on Iron Bridge Road last week.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, closing the road in both directions for some time.

One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday. (WWBT)

Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was trying to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver and only occupant of the Escort died at the scene. Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Jennifer Candido.

After investigating, police charged the driver of the Mercedes, Christopher M. Johnson, 36, with felony reckless driving and felony driving after revocation of license. He is being held in jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

