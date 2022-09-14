Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Man charged in connection to Chesterfield crash that killed woman

Christopher M. Johnson
Christopher M. Johnson(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have charged a man in connection to a deadly crash on Iron Bridge Road last week.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, closing the road in both directions for some time.

One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.(WWBT)

Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was trying to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver and only occupant of the Escort died at the scene. Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Jennifer Candido.

After investigating, police charged the driver of the Mercedes, Christopher M. Johnson, 36, with felony reckless driving and felony driving after revocation of license. He is being held in jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

The problem here is that two of the three 36-inch pipes run underneath this bridge on Oak Hill...
‘We want it back open’: City says hole in bridge will take months to repair
Teens are educating other teens about driver safety
Safe driving campaign kicks off as Virginia saw a 56% increase in fatal teen crashes last year
VDOT says the bridge was last rated structurally deficient and continually deteriorating on...
Ashcake Road bridge repairs delayed until Monday
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
Woman killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near Chippenham Parkway ramp identified