Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night.

WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads.

It will detail how Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby reported him missing in January alleging that he woke up and found out his son had disappeared.

Cory faces child neglect charges unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

The show will air at 9 p.m. and will be streamed on Discovery+.

