Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Indoor farming company investing $300 million in Chesterfield

The project will bring 300 full-time jobs to the county over 6 years
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces that Plenty Unlimited is investing $300 million in Chesterfield...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces that Plenty Unlimited is investing $300 million in Chesterfield County and will bring 300 full-time jobs to the county over six years.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The “world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus” is coming to Chesterfield County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. is investing $300 million in the county’s Meadowville Technology Park for the project. It is expected to bring 300 full-time jobs over the next six years.

“Plenty has developed the world’s most advanced indoor farm, powered by the company’s more than 200 patent assets, to efficiently and sustainably grow clean, flavorful produce year-round on its more than 30-foot grow towers,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Plenty will complete the project in multiple phases over six years, with the first farm - vertically farmed strawberries - completed by winter 2023-24.

“This transformational project further bolsters Virginia’s agriculture and technology industries and positions the Commonwealth as a leader in this next generation of agriculture,” Youngkin said.

“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Bicyclist dies after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Kelvin Ruiz
20-year-old arrested after woman was shot in shopping center parking lot

Latest News

The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9.
Here’s the full list of artists set to perform at Richmond Folk Festival
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Codi was reported missing by his father Cory Bigsby in January.
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old