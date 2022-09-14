Here’s the full list of artists set to perform at Richmond Folk Festival
The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival announced the second group of artists set to perform at the event this October.
The festival will return to the River City on Oct. 7-9 and will feature more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.
Here’s the full Richmond Folk Festival Performance Schedule:
Friday, October 7
ALTRIA STAGE
- 6:30 – 7:30 Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)
- 7:45 – 8:45 Beòlach (Cape Breton)
- 9:00 – 10:00 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 7:30 – 8:30 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 8:45 – 9:45 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- 7:30 – 8:30 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 8:30 – 9:00 zydeco dance lesson with Jarene Fleming
- 9:00 – 10:00 Andre Thierry (zydeco)
Saturday, October 8
ALTRIA STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)
- 1:00 – 1:45 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 3:00 – 3:45 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)
- 4:00 – 5:00 The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)
- 6:00 – 7:00 Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)
- 7:15 – 8:15 Sideline (bluegrass)
- 8:30 – 9:30 Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 12:15 – 1:00 *Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)
- 1:15 – 2:00 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 2:15 – 3:15 Sideline (bluegrass)
- 3:30 – 4:15 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
- 4:30 – 5:30 Trance Blues from Mauritania to Mississippi—Cedric Burnside, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Noura Mint Seymali
- 6:30 – 7:15 Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)
- 7:30 – 8:15 Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)
- 8:30 – 9:15 Beòlach (Cape Breton)
CARMAX STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Are You Ready to Learn with Andre Thierry? (zydeco for kids!)
- 1:00 – 1:40 Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)
- 2:00 – 3:00 *Sound in Motion: Dance, Percussion, and Rhythm—Beòlach; Khadija el Warzazia, Fatiha Benmsinane, Nouzha Lagrimi, Esraa Warda (Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda); Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau); Byoung Sug Kim, Suwan Choi, Chansoo Lee, Deokhwan Kim (Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago)
- 3:15 – 4:00 Beòlach (Cape Breton)
- 4:20 – 5:15 Beautiful Harmonies: Bluegrass to Balkans to Zimbabwe—Black Umfolosi; Agathi Tzouti, Artemis Isou, Iris Nourentini, Sofia Isou (Isokratisses); Skip Cherryholmes, Andy Buckner, Nick Goad, Steve Dilling (Sideline)
- 6:15 – 7:00 Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)
- 7:15 – 8:00 Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)
- 8:15 – 9:15 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- 12:00 – 1:00 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 1:15 – 2:15 Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)
- 2:30 – 3:30 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
- 3:30 – 4:00 forró dance lesson with Luciano Lima
- 4:00 – 4:45 Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)
- 5:00 – 6:00 Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)
- 7:00 – 8:00 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)
- 8:15 – 9:30 *Art of Noise RVA (deejaying)
FAMILY STAGE
- 12:30 – 1:15 Josh Bearman (presented by JAMinc)
- 1:30 – 2:15 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
- 2:15 – 2:25 Junior Ranger Swearing-In
- 2:30 – 3:00 Regan Sprenkle (presented by JAMinc)
- 3:15 – 4:00 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
- 4:15 – 5:00 Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)
CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Ken Heath and the True Disciples (gospel)
- 1:00 – 1:45 The Josanne Francis Septet (Trinidadian steel pan)
- 2:00 – 3:00 Bridging Borders: Joe Troop, Larry Bellorín, Danny Knicely, and Ouros
- 3:15 – 4:00 Scott Miller (singer-songwriter)
- 4:15 – 5:15 Bomba Showcase: Tata Cepeda & Semilla Cultural (Puerto Rican bomba)
- 5:30 – 6:15 Ouros with Danny Knicely (Bolivian/Appalachian)
STREET PERFORMANCE AT TREDEGAR PLAZA
- 3:45 – 4:15 Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)
Sunday, October 9
ALTRIA STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)
- 1:00 – 1:45 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)
- 3:00 – 3:45 Sideline (bluegrass)
- 4:00 – 4:45 Beòlach (Cape Breton)
- 5:00 – 6:00 Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 12:15 – 1:00 Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)
- 1:15 – 1:45 Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)
- 3:05 – 4:00 *Tradition through the Generations—Jermaine Bossier, Romeo Bougere, Theodore “Scoo” Gurley (79rs Gang); Fran Grace, Angela Grace Russell, Tressa Boles (Fran Grace); Nani Noam Vazana; Kacho, Mongo, & Kilos Gama (Son Rompe Pera)
- 4:15 – 5:00 Hard Work & High Times: Honky-tonk, Forró, and Zydeco—Andre Thierry, Felipe Hostins, and Jesse Daniel
- 5:15 – 6:00 Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)
CARMAX STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)
- 1:00 – 1:45 *Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Andre Thierry (zydeco)
- 3:05 – 3:45 Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)
- 4:00 – 4:45 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 5:05 – 5:45 Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- 12:00 – 1:00 Andre Thierry (zydeco)
- 1:15 – 2:15 Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)
- 2:30 – 3:30 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 3:45 – 4:45 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
- 5:00 – 6:00 *79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)
FAMILY STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
- 1:00 – 1:45 Kyle Davis (presented by JAMinc)
- 2:00 – 2:45 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
- 2:45 – 2:55 Junior Ranger Swearing-In
- 3:00 – 3:45 Kenneka Cook (presented by JAMinc)
- 4:00 – 4:45 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE
- 12:30 – 1:15 Kamalakiran Vinjamuri (Indian Carnatic violin)
- 1:30 – 2:15 Andrew Alli and Josh Small (blues)
- 2:30 – 3:15 Instrument Makers Jam (old-time bluegrass)
- 3:30 – 4:15 Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop (Venezuelan/Appalachian)
- 4:30 – 4:45 Oyster Shucking Ceremony
- 5:00 – 6:00 The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)
To learn more about these artists, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.