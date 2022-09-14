Healthcare Pros
Henrico County offering forum, speaker series for local LGBTQ+ community

(Action News 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services are holding a community forum and a weekly speaker series to support the well-being and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

Queer RVA Past and Future is a forum focused on acceptance of queer connections, well-being and mental health in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The free event will include a panel discussion from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and a resource fair from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The fair offers information on peer support groups, medical providers and community support organizations.

The forum is Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Henrico Theatre on 305 E. Nine Mile Road.

The Youth Empowerment Series (YES!) is a speaker series held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 13 through Oct. 18 at the Gayton Branch Library on 10600 Gayton Road.

The free events offer opportunities to meet local transgender and queer community members and to learn about their journeys, careers and communities.

