Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

George Wythe to hold memorial service for principal

Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.
Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe High School is set to hold a memorial service about a month after the passing of its beloved principal.

Riddick Parker died unexpectedly while bicycling in August.

Parker was a former NFL football player and played with the New England Patriots during the 2001 Super Bowl season.

A memorial service will honor his life Thursday at the Arts Auditorium starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Christopher M. Johnson
Man charged in connection to Chesterfield crash that killed woman
Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy.
Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old
Participants of the 2021 Richmond Marathon run down River Road.
Richmond Marathon price to increase Sept. 16