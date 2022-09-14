George Wythe to hold memorial service for principal
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe High School is set to hold a memorial service about a month after the passing of its beloved principal.
Riddick Parker died unexpectedly while bicycling in August.
Parker was a former NFL football player and played with the New England Patriots during the 2001 Super Bowl season.
A memorial service will honor his life Thursday at the Arts Auditorium starting at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.