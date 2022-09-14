Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A New York judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

It said Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration when a barrage of inappropriate sexual comments by the governor left her experiencing near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression and a neurological disorder.

A lawyer for Cuomo said in a statement that they’ll respond to the lawsuit in court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy.
Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged