Education Secretary sees interest in lab schools from across the state

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Education says interest in creating lab schools in Virginia is coming from all sections of the state.

Aimee Guidera briefed members of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday morning.

She said 20 colleges and universities, 13 community colleges and 4 higher education centers have expressed initial interest in establishing K-12 laboratory schools.

“What you see here is a month-old snapshot of interest,” Guidera said of a map highlighting organizations across the state that expressed interest to the Virginia Department of Education, “but what I find compelling is it shows potentially how we can bring innovation and alternative approaches and pathways into every corner and every crevice of the Commonwealth. And this map excites me.”

Democrats on the committee raised questions about the sustainability of lab schools, and the possibility that state funds could go to private colleges that have an interest in starting laboratory schools.

They said budget language limits the funds to Virginia’s public colleges and universities.

Guidera said the first lab schools could be up and running by next fall, with more to follow in 2024.

