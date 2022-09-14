Community rattled by murder of 15-year-old Armstrong High School student

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city is still rattled over the murder of Armstrong High School freshman Tynashia Humphrey.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed while walking to the store Monday night. No suspects are in custody thus far, and outrage continues as many questions about her death go unanswered.

All the community can do is hope and pray. Wednesday night, a second vigil took place in the spot where Tynashia lost her life.

This was the first time the family had the strength to come to the spot she was killed.

It’s a murder the community wants to be solved as soon as possible.

Neighbors in Gilpin Court told NBC12 off-camera that there is no doubt there are people who witnessed what happened.

The word on the street is that 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was caught in the crossfire between gunmen shooting back and forth in cars on her walk to the store.

“15 years old, gets killed for nothing? She didn’t even know what was going on. That’s what I hear from the people,” an employee at East Market, Fawzi Algehmi, said.

RPD is urging those witnesses to come forward. They can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000

“I wanted to cry about that young girl yesterday. I really did when I heard it. I couldn’t believe it,” Gilpin Court resident Chester Ingram said. “Here, I’ve got a lot of grandkids, and I’m afraid.”

He says he refuses to let his grandkids play outside alone, even in broad daylight.

“We don’t even let them come out because if we do, we’re in the house scared that something is going to happen,” Ingram said.

This atrocity is just one of the many crimes illustrating a much larger problem in Richmond. Humphrey’s murder marks the city’s 41st homicide this year.

“This is every day,” Ingram said. “This is every single day.”

In the last four months, there have been four deadly shootings in Gilpin court, all within half a mile radius of one another.

In August, an 18-year-old was murdered. Now, the community is grieving again.

“It’s crazy. It’s just crazy. I couldn’t believe it about the young girl,” Ingram said.

The family pleads that witnesses to the crime stand up and say something, or the suspects should turn themselves in.

