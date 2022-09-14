Catalytic converter, muffler stolen from Petersburg Schools bus depot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools says a break-in occurred at its bus depot.

According to Petersburg City Police, the break-ins occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning at the Pupil Transportation lot off East Wythe Street where school buses are housed.

The school division said its Transportation Department discovered someone had broken into the facility and tampered with two white activity buses.

One bus was missing a catalytic converter, and the other was missing a muffler.

At this time, a dollar amount for damages to the bus has not been determined by Petersburg Schools, but the school division says new parts have already been ordered. No timeframe has been given as to when the buses will be back in service.

“We’ve examined all potential entry points and taken the necessary steps to prevent the occurrence from happening again in the future,” the school division said in a statement.

According to police, including this most recent theft, there have been a total of 100 catalytic converters thefts in the city since 2019. The situation is currently under investigation by Petersburg City Police.

