Bicyclist dies after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road

Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A bicyclist is dead after getting hit by a while riding on Iron Bridge Road Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 13, just after 5:30 p.m., Chesterfield County Police say in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road, a bicyclist was traveling east on Route 10 when a 2006 Ford F-150 struck them.

Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld while the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

