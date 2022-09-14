Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects are in police custody after a juvenile abduction in Hopewell.

Police said they received a report of the abduction at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators learned that the suspects met the juvenile in Richmond prior in the evening, and were able to persuade the victim to travel with them to Hopewell.

While driving through Hopewell, the victim felt unsafe and escaped. The juvenile was later located safely by police.

Police said during this encounter, the suspects prevented the victim from using their cell phone to contact family and police.

William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico have been arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the use of 911.

Investigators believe Gardner and Muldez engaged in this type of activity in the past and are encouraging any other victims to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.