Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose

Credit: Wythe Co. Virginia Facebook page
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81.

The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.

According to the Wythe Co., Virginia Facebook page, the dog was illegally taken from Pulaski County.

Deputies and Animal Control are efforting the capture of the dog.

