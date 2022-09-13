Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names

The state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board still must approve the changes.
The state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board still must approve the changes.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals.

The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.

The board’s lone Republican, Pat Herrity, was the sole vote against the change. A county task force recommended the changes, even though a majority of people in an unscientific survey conducted by the task force supported keeping the Confederate names.

The county estimates the cost of the name changes at $2.9 million.

The state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board still must approve the changes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Kelvin K. Johnson
Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting

Latest News

‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher
‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher
Tynashia Humphrey was a 9th grader at Armstrong High School when she was shot and killed in...
Family, Richmond mayor mourns 15-year-old girl killed in crossfire
Henrico school program sees success in a new dual language program.
Henrico elementary students learning a second language in dual program
The bridge is on Oak Hill Road in Petersburg.
Petersburg says hole in bridge will take months to repair