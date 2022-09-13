Tuesday Forecast: Huge drop in humidity brings a taste of Autumn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Decreasing clouds and low humidity arrive today and stick around for the rest of the week.

Tuesday: A lingering pre dawn shower possible, otherwise decreasing clouds and turning less humid during the day. Highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 50, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low around 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Next week (starting on the 19th looks hotter than normal and drier than normal)

