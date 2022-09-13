Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.(Bull Stock Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Kelvin K. Johnson
Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting
Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong...
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow down 1,000
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
What’s left as Jan. 6 panel sprints to year-end finish
According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her...
Police say teen never arrived at destination after getting in Uber vehicle
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
LIVE: Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event