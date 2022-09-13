News to Know for Sept. 13: 15-year-old killed; Monkeypox death; Lunenburg schools threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

15-year-old Girl Shot and Killed in Gilpin Court

That shooting happened around 7:30 last night on North First Street.

Police have not released any information about what may have led up to that shooting or a potential suspect.

If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Lunenburg Schools Back Open After Reported Shooting Threat

Lunenburg Schools are back open today with an increased police presence as deputies continue to investigate a reported shooting threat.

The sheriff’s office says it found out about that threat Sunday morning and immediately notified the school division. It is still working to determine the source of the threat and if it was credible.

All classes and school activities were canceled yesterday.

Lunenburg’s superintendent says they waited to release some information to families so it wouldn’t compromise the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the reported threat is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-696-3100.

CDC Confirms First U.S. Death Due to Monkeypox

Monkeypox is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets. It can cause a rash, fever, body aches and chills. Relatively few people require hospitalizations and only a handful of deaths worldwide have been directly linked to the disease. (Source: CNN/CDC/WBBM)

Health officials say a Los Angeles resident with a severely weakened immune system died after being hospitalized with the virus.

Officials are reminding you it is rare to die from monkeypox.

Babies, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable.

18-year-old Indicted in Crash that Killed Officer

An 18-year-old is now charged in a crash that killed police officer Trey Sutton.

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney says Jeffrey Lankford ran a red light along Route 301 back in March.

He’s now charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

Officer Sutton was 24 years old and had just graduated from the police academy a month earlier.

A second officer, along with a person being taken to jail, was also hurt in the crash.

Developer Selected for Diamond District

After a months-long process, City Council selects “RVA Diamond Partners” to bring to life the Diamond District.

The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95.

Richmond’s choice will be introduced at the City Council meeting on Sept. 26 where the Council will review the resolution and may vote on it.

With plans already being made this week to meet with residents about the project, some council members felt the decision was made too quickly.

Once the Council approves the resolution, the City and RVA Diamond Partners will use the term sheet to develop the definitive written agreements, which will be returned to Council for final approval later this fall.

The city is planning an in-person meeting tomorrow to answer any questions from the community. That starts at 6 p.m. at the Bon Secours Training Center on West Leigh Street.

A Taste of Autumn?!

Decreasing clouds and low humidity arrive today and stick around for the rest of the week.

A lingering pre-dawn shower is possible, otherwise decreasing clouds and turning less humid during the day. Highs in the low 80s.

