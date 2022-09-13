New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12.

The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.

“The first call of the day was for the new Truck 205, a 100′ Pierce Ascendant Platform Aerial, that responded to assist other units with a fire alarm activation in Bon Air,” Chesterfield Fire & EMS said in a Facebook post.

Later Monday evening, on-duty crew members were joined by their families for dinner.

Officials said the Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad would continue to serve from the old Midlothian fire station, just east of the new one.

A formal dedication of the new station will be held in the fall.

