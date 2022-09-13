Mayor, City Council members introduce Civilian Review Board proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and council members introduced the latest proposal for a Civilian Review Board to be considered by City Council.

The proposal says the board would be led by eight Richmond residents (four appointed by the council and four appointed by the mayor) to examine serious cases of police misconduct, officer-involved shootings and allegations of abuse.

The board would also be encouraged to request subpoenas from a circuit court judge and make policy recommendations.

The proposal includes an over $204,000 budget and a full-time staff member to be hired by City Council.

In 2020, Mayor Stoney, Richmond City Council, and Police Chief Gerald Smith supported creating a civilian review board.

“This new proposal reflects a collaborative effort with members of city council and I greatly appreciate their critical insight,” said Mayor Stoney. “The result is a CRB that will be equipped to respond to the needs of our community, ensure accountability and enhance the public safety of all Richmond residents.”

