Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Mayor, City Council members introduce Civilian Review Board proposal

Mayor Levar Stoney and RPD Chief Gerald Smith were in full support of a civilian review board...
Mayor Levar Stoney and RPD Chief Gerald Smith were in full support of a civilian review board consisting of Richmond residents to review decisions and choices made by Richmond police.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and council members introduced the latest proposal for a Civilian Review Board to be considered by City Council.

The proposal says the board would be led by eight Richmond residents (four appointed by the council and four appointed by the mayor) to examine serious cases of police misconduct, officer-involved shootings and allegations of abuse.

The board would also be encouraged to request subpoenas from a circuit court judge and make policy recommendations.

The proposal includes an over $204,000 budget and a full-time staff member to be hired by City Council.

In 2020, Mayor Stoney, Richmond City Council, and Police Chief Gerald Smith supported creating a civilian review board.

“This new proposal reflects a collaborative effort with members of city council and I greatly appreciate their critical insight,” said Mayor Stoney. “The result is a CRB that will be equipped to respond to the needs of our community, ensure accountability and enhance the public safety of all Richmond residents.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong...
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening
Kelvin K. Johnson
Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting

Latest News

The city chose RVA Diamond Developers for the site.
Developer selected for Diamond District
When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl lying on the sidewalk unresponsive after...
15-year-old shot and killed in Gilpin Court
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting
The City of Richmond has launched a new website as it looks to have the Diamond site redeveloped.
Richmond selects developer for Diamond District